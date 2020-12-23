discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
River Young
Makeran independent developer
Hi, friends. Ever wanted to watch YouTube videos to learn languages? Let me introduce to you Captionz, a fun tool I just made for learning. I am learning English and Japanese as you know. YouTube has been a great resource for me, a treasure trove. So I made to help myself and people like you. It's efficient to watch YouTube this way, don't you think so? No need to use a browser extension, or an app. Just a website. It's simple and straight-forward. You can figure it out how to use it, right? Currently the core functions are: - Dual captions if they exist; - Seek to any line; - Repeat a line (A-A repeat); - Repeat multiple lines (A-B repeat); Though A-B repeat is a little bit implicit, can you figure it out? I'll work on this UX problem soon. If you like it, please help me rate it, give me feedback. To make it better, I need your supports. Thank you.
Share