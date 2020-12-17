CaptionSaver Pro for Google Meet

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tom Zaragoza
MakerMaker at heart
What's up Product Hunt! 👋🏾👋🏾 Tom here and I'm very excited to share CaptionSaver with you! I recently started a new remote job at a startup where we use Google Meet for our video calls. After going through onboarding, knowledge sharing, lunch & learns, pair programming sessions etc., I wish I had full transcripts of the calls that I could refer back to as notes while I was ramping up. And that's where the inspiration for CaptionSaver came from! The extension itself is free and lets you save transcripts manually, but the Pro version makes it super simple to auto-save the captions to Drive. All you have to do is: - Join your meeting - Participate (or....turn off your camera & mic so you can snack away 🍟🍕🍩🍪) - And leave the meeting After that, the transcript of the call will be waiting for you in Google Drive! 🚨 For the Product Hunt community, I'm offering $10 off the lifetime license with the discount code "ProductHuntLove". This comes with lifetime access to new features and unlimited auto-saves! 🚨 🎥 And finally, I'll start live streaming this launch on Twitch and YouTube Live around 5-6AM EST (I know I said 4AM in the video!) to answer any questions, get feedback, let me know about bugs 😬 or to chat about anything! This will happen until I have to go to work. I'd love for you to try out the extension and let me know what you think!!!
Share
also I'm looking for someone to help me design a new logo haha