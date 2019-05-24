Captions for iOS
Live Captions & Translation in real-time
#5 Product of the DayToday
Get Live Captions and Translation in real-time for all audio played on your iPhone or iPad
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Marcel BraunMaker@marcel1
Hi, I'm a 13-year-old that makes iOS apps. I was sitting in the bus when I noticed that I had forgot my headphones but there was this one video somebody sent me that I wanted to watch. Then the idea came into my head: "What if I could make an app that transcribes the audio of the phone in real-time?" So that's what I did. Why does the app cost money? I have an old Mac Mini that can barely handle Xcode, the tool that is used to make iOS apps and I hope I can one day replace it with a newer one.
Upvote Share·