Captions
Captions
Make videos you actually want to share (with AI)
Make videos you actually want to share with Captions. Easily resize videos, create viral clips, translate with one tap, fix eye contact, insert effects, and… add captions. (Of course!)
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Video
Captions
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Spotify
23,640 upvotes
For keeping our energy levels high when the caffeine isn't cutting it.
Figma
16,134 upvotes
For team brainstorming and housing our high (and low) fidelity mock-ups.
Linear
2,810 upvotes
For keeping our team moving in lockstep. TY, Cycles.
About this launch
Captions
Your AI-Powered Creative Studio
Captions by
Captions
Chris Messina
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Video
Dwight Churchill
Marta Jamrozik
Eli Winderbaum
Daniel Moreno
Shrenik
Mehdi Em
Gaurav Misra
. Featured on April 11th, 2024.
Captions
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Captions's first launch.
