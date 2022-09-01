Products
Captionista
Captionista
Hand-crafted subtitles
Captionista is a free app for quickly adding accurate subtitles and captions to videos for iPhone and iPad. It's primarily aimed at individuals, social media marketers and mobile journalists who need to quickly add text to short videos.
Launched in
iOS
,
Photo & Video
,
Inclusivity
by
Captionista
About this launch
Captionista
Hand-crafted subtitles
Captionista by
Captionista
was hunted by
Marc Palmer
in
iOS
,
Photo & Video
,
Inclusivity
. Made by
Mark levy
and
Marc Palmer
. Featured on September 1st, 2022.
Captionista
is not rated yet. This is Captionista's first launch.
