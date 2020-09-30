discussion
Joao Ram
Maker
Maker of Captionfy.io
🎈
I have built Captionfy.io after I struggled with sharing Youtube videos to friends who cannot speak English. Years ago I started creating subtitles to videos just so I could share and possibly help others with my subtitles, but I always had the feeling this process could be easier and friendlier. This is why I started the project and now with Youtube cancelling community captions, I believe it is time to make it public :) I hope you guys enjoy it!
