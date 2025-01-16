Launches
Captioner RedNote Express
Captioner RedNote Express
A free tool to add Chinese subtitles to videos for Red Note
Upload your video and download it back with Chinese subtitles in minutes. Express your thoughts and ideas freely with Chinese netizens on Xiaohongshu with natural and accurate translations.
Artificial Intelligence
Photo & Video
Captioner RedNote Express by
Captioner
was hunted by
Simon Liang
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
Simon Liang
. Featured on January 17th, 2025.
Captioner
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 7th, 2025.