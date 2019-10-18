Discussion
Mustafa Bhatkar
Maker
Hello everyone! 👋 Do you spend too much time thinking about the perfect caption for your perfect picture? Want some relevant hashtags and captions to complement your photos and get more exposure on Instagram and Facebook. Caption 8 is here to help you with that! Caption 8 generates hashtags from your photo using machine learning and then suggests relevant captions. you can add more hashtags to your photo and browse through the suggested captions before sharing it. The app also adds trending hashtags, location hashtags from photo location, and you can also save your favorite hashtags that you want to be added to every photo. you can enable/disable the type of hashtags you want to be added to your photo. So the next time before you upload a photo to Instagram or Facebook just Caption 8 😉 Please feel free to offer your suggestions. I would love to hear your feedback.
