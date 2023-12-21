Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Capte
Capte
Create more video, grow your audience, spend less time
Visit
Upvote 59
50% off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Capte is video content tool for creators, marketers and entrepreneurs that creates captivating shorts and captions in 2 clicks. You just upload your video and you can trim, translate and captions in less than 2 minutes.
Launched in
Video
by
Capte
About this launch
Capte
Create more video, grow your audience, spend less time
0
reviews
66
followers
Follow for updates
Capte by
Capte
was hunted by
Gabriel
in
Video
. Made by
Gabriel
,
Maxime Chabaud
and
Emmanuel Geoffray
. Featured on December 21st, 2023.
Capte
is not rated yet. This is Capte's first launch.
Upvotes
59
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report