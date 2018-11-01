Captain Growth is the AI to rule your ads.
It allows to optimize or scale ads in Facebook and Adwords in a few clicks with AI-driven suggestions and automations.
Analytics. Decision making. Execution. All done by AI.
- Pros:
Easy to use - it's automated nowCons:
It's a bit worse than perfect
Hey everyone! I'm happy to see our huge update finally delivered to our customers.
Hope it simplifies understanding your data and make your work move pleasant.
I'll be glad to answer any questions!Roman Usyk has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
Simple for customerCons:
didn;t find
This product is really helpful and easy to register without long instructions. I tried Captain Growth few months ago and still impressed of using it.Svetlana Leschenko has used this product for one month.
Dmytro BilashMaker@dmytro_bilash · Co-founder in CaptainGrowth
Hey, hunters! I am happy to present Captain Growth 2.0, AI to rule your ads. Actually, this is our second PH launch. We were hunted in March and became TOP3 of the day with the first version of the product. Today we are presenting a completely new platform! What we have done since March? - Helped more than 1700 companies optimize their marketing - Got 300+ paying clients and helped them to earn millions $$$ in additional revenue - Reworked the product completely Yeah, you got it right. We made a completely new version of Captain Growth. How does Captain work now? 1) It still finds insight in your data 2) Based on these insights, it makes suggestions what actions should be taken to either earn more money or save budget 3) You can accept or reject every suggestion. Accepted recommendations will be applied automatically to your ads. Analytics. Decision making. Execution. All done by AI. No manual job at all. You just say ‘yes’ to the best actions and they are done. Sounds like magic, isn’t it? Meanwhile, any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic. So it’s time to try advance martech ;) If you have an account in Captain Growth and your trial expired, please, make a new account to get Captain Growth 2.0. You will have 14 new trial days. Also, we made a special discount for hunters! 50% lifetime discount for all plans! The code is: CaptainGrowth2_Hunt You should write it while checking out. The code expires on November 3, UTC time. Don’t lose your chance ;) Insights are available for Facebook and Adwords. Automations are integrated only to Facebook now and we are working hard to launch them for Adwords as soon as possible.
Dmitry PleshakovMaker@dmitry_pleshakov · CEO, Captain Growth
Hey everyone! It's amazing to be on Product Hunt once again. Since March we have done massive work to rework the whole product. Now Captain Growth can do so much more, that you're going to be impressed 😉 We are now excited to get your feedback and help you grow your revenues from Facebook and Google Ads. 🚀 Give our AI a try and I will personally help you if you have any questions!
Alexander GrigoryevMaker@new_user_4ddecc14a8
Hey! Finally we've released our automation-update! Hopefully you'll enjoy it and Cap would simplify your Facebook ad-analytics. Feel free to ask questions! 🖐
Daniil Kopilevych@daniil_kopilevych · Growth Manager at HelpCrunch
2.0 version looks amazing - congrats!
Dmytro BilashMaker@dmytro_bilash · Co-founder in CaptainGrowth
@daniil_kopilevych Thank you! It a huge step further for all of us ;)
Valentin Pivovarov@valentin_pivovarov · Managing Director PatentBot
As one of the early adopters, I would highly recommend this solution. @dmytro_bilash huge congrats with the launch on Product Hunt with your Captain Growth 2.0 🛸🛸🛸
