Capsule Camera

Josh Choi, Founder @ Capsule
Hey Folks! In April 2017, I met a girl who I'm lucky to call my girlfriend today. Unfortunately, she decided (before we started dating) to study abroad in Korea for a semester. Whenever she visited, we would take a bunch of photos together and we'd often find ourselves sending multiple photos to each other when we parted. I found this to be quite annoying so I decided to make a smart camera app that automatically saves your moments to shared albums. Now, one might wonder, "How the hell is this smart?" Well, I implemented a feature called "Vision" that detects objects or text from your images. In the future, I plan to integrate more ways people can benefit from their images. For instance, if you capture a photo of food, it may pull up recipes online. I realized that what matters most with this product is that there are the "contextual options" one can benefit from a single image or a video. The average human can't benefit much from detecting objects in an image - we're quite good at understanding what's in an image. What we can benefit from, however, are actionable options you can perform using information from these images. Please feel free to shoot me a message if you have any questions. My email is josh@capsule.cam. Best, Josh
