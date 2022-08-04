Products
This is the latest launch from Capsule
Capsule 3.0
Video tools from the future
Capsule enables teams to create stunning video in minutes, with no expertise. Produce testimonials, podcast clips, employee-generated content, internal comms videos, sales & success videos and so much more!
Capsule
Content with your community
Capsule 3.0 by
Capsule
was hunted by
Champ Bennett
in
Design Tools
,
Video
,
Community
. Made by
Champ Bennett
,
MaryAnn Bennett
,
Clarke Blackham
,
Jacob Sologub
,
Joseph Jorgensen
,
Jana Barrett
,
Nathan Taylor
and
bibek thapa
. Featured on August 5th, 2022.
Capsule
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 19 users. It first launched on April 20th, 2020.
