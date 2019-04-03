What should I caption this picture 🤔? Is a question which is often difficult to answer, so we built Capshun. A caption and hashtag generator for pictures based on your preferences using AI.
How it works:
1. Upload a picture
2. Done (The app does the rest!)
Aditya Sridhar@aditya_sridhar1
Great product ! All the best for it, I can see what you did there in the 2nd Screenshot XD. Got a smile on my face and you got a loyal user! Also, I sense a 2nd meaning to the name Capshun 😂
Yash PoojaryMaker@yash_poojary · Founder at Capshun
@aditya_sridhar1 Thanks, smile+loyal user is a combination better than anything that McDonalds offers 😂! And YES, other than the word play on CAPTION, the word also means to SHUN alll the people who try to place CAPS (Limitations/Restrictions) on you. Hence,Capshun!
Yash PoojaryMaker@yash_poojary · Founder at Capshun
Hey Product Hunters 👋 This is Yash from Capshun! Firstly, a huge thanks to Chris Messina for the hunt and also for his invention of hashtags without which half of our product won’t exist ;). This is truly is of the highlights of my Capshun journey! A picture can speak a thousand words, they say, isn’t that enough? NO. There’s a fine line between a picture being over-looked at and the one that creates a buzz, it’s often the play of words that happened along with it, that gives a picture a whole new outlook eventually breaking the clutter. Not long ago, I remember suggesting my friends caption ideas in their DMs for a picture they’d just posted and them instantly changing it to my suggestions. That’s how and when CAPSHUN started seeding. I figured that captions could boost the response of a picture and eventually of an account, and if introduced on a right platform it could reach a larger audience effectively, I just had to find a scalable way to do it. Soon enough a beta version of CAPSHUN was launched and in just 3 months we received over 100,000 downloads and 1200+ 5-star ratings on the Play store and App store. It was the love for expressing a picture in words that lead to this idea and I still love doing it. Yes, I am completely aware of how bizarre it may sound, but aren’t greatest ideas, inventions or discoveries in the world born over a bizarre idea or a thought or passion :) And with all the love that is being received, CAPSHUN is all set for its next version. APP features: • More than 50,000 captions to ensure you get the perfect caption • 24x7 round the clock database updating • Artificial Intelligence powered Caption Generation • Hashtag recommendation to optimize your reach • Free to Download and Ads free I hope you'll like it! Let me know what you think! 🎉🎉 Also, Fun Trivia: McDonald's is in 119 Countries, Capshun is in 151 ;) 🍔🌎 🍔
