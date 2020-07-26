  1. Home
  2.  → Cappuccino

Cappuccino

A daily personal audio show featuring your friends

RECORD A BEAN: tap the microphone and start recording. Talk about your day, tell a joke or share a thought and send it to your close friends and family.
LISTEN TO YOUR CAPPUCCINO: (mix of your friends’ beans) every morning at 8 am.
SMILE.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
Love this — like Audio Twitter, but for close friends!
UpvoteShare