Cappuccino
Cappuccino
A daily personal audio show featuring your friends
Android
iPhone
+ 1
RECORD A BEAN: tap the microphone and start recording. Talk about your day, tell a joke or share a thought and send it to your close friends and family.
⠀
LISTEN TO YOUR CAPPUCCINO: (mix of your friends’ beans) every morning at 8 am.
⠀
SMILE.
Chris Messina
Love this — like Audio Twitter, but for close friends!
