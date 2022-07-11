Products
Caplena
Ranked #11 for today
Caplena
From text feedback to insights.
Automate the tedious text analysis process. Gain actionable insights and share your results in dashboards. Powered by Augmented Intelligence. All in one platform.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Tech
by
Caplena
About this launch
Caplena
is not rated yet. This is Caplena's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Daily rank
#11
Weekly rank
#13
