Capitalize My Titles

Hey Makers, Every time I write an article or a blog post, I wonder, which words in the title should I capitalize. Frustrated by not finding a good option to capitalize blog and article titles, I created a tool internally for ProsperCircle.org. Wanted to share it with everyone to help other people who are creating content and writing titles. The tool has 10 styles - APA, Chicago, AP, MLA, NY Times, Wikipedia, and some more. Actually, there are other title capitalization tools that exist, however, the most popular one is pretty inaccurate. It uses simple rules associated with words. For example, they lowercase the word "so" all the time (assuming it is a preposition or subordinating conjunction). Even if "so" is used as an adverb (e.g., You are so wonderful. Here the word "so" should be capitalized in the title. But simple rules-based tools do not do that). Second, every tool webpage is full of advertisements. It's frustrating to accidentally click on an ad and then be whizzed away to the ad page. Finally, because of all the ads, the time to load the page is excruciatingly slow. So here is just a cleaner, more accurate version of a title capitalization tool. BTW, be sure to check the examples below. With a click of a switch, you can plug your text and see it transformed in all different styles. I'll be happy if it helps anyone.
