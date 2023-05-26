Get app
CapeChat

CapeChat

Keep sensitive data private while still using ChatGPT

CapeChat automatically encrypts your documents and redacts any sensitive data. It’s powered by the ChatGPT API, so you get the best language model while preserving your privacy.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
 by
CapeChat
Remotebase
CapeChat
CapeChatKeep sensitive data private while still using ChatGPT
CapeChat by
CapeChat
was hunted by
gavinuhma
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Devin Schulz
,
gavinuhma
,
Ché Wijesinghe
,
bendecoste
,
David Besemer
,
mikegardner
,
Jason
,
Justin Patriquin
,
Sean Swehla
and
Chris Friesen
Featured on May 30th, 2023.
CapeChat
CapeChat is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is CapeChat's first launch.
