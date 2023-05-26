Get app
CapeChat
CapeChat
Keep sensitive data private while still using ChatGPT
CapeChat automatically encrypts your documents and redacts any sensitive data. It’s powered by the ChatGPT API, so you get the best language model while preserving your privacy.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
About this launch
CapeChat by
was hunted by
gavinuhma
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Devin Schulz
,
gavinuhma
,
Ché Wijesinghe
,
bendecoste
,
David Besemer
,
mikegardner
,
Jason
,
Justin Patriquin
,
Sean Swehla
and
Chris Friesen
. Featured on May 30th, 2023.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is CapeChat's first launch.
