Home
→
Product
→
Canvish
Canvish
Your slang translator
50% discount
•
Free Options
Change the way you sound: Scottish, Australian, Canadian, Northumbrian, Gen Z, ... You choose your slang! If you are lost in slang, Canvish can even translate some text back into standard English. Try it for free!
Launched in
Funny
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
by
Canvish
About this launch
Canvish
Your Slang Translator
1
review
14
followers
Canvish by
Canvish
was hunted by
Benjamin Marie
in
Funny
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Benjamin Marie
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
Canvish
is rated
4/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Canvish's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
