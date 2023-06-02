Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Canvish
Canvish

Canvish

Your slang translator

Free Options
Embed
Change the way you sound: Scottish, Australian, Canadian, Northumbrian, Gen Z, ... You choose your slang! If you are lost in slang, Canvish can even translate some text back into standard English. Try it for free!
Launched in
Funny
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Canvish
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
Canvish
CanvishYour Slang Translator
1review
14
followers
Canvish by
Canvish
was hunted by
Benjamin Marie
in Funny, Languages, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Benjamin Marie
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
Canvish
is rated 4/5 by 1 user. This is Canvish's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-