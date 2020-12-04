Canvas by Rubiv

  1. Home
Create beautiful graphics posts through machine learning

Canvas gives you an easy option to create beautiful graphics posts through machine learning. We have integrated templates for different social media platforms that are replaced by the data extracted from your website
Welcome to RubivWe are a software company building applications in the social media field. Right now, we have build four products related to this domain, and they are Rubiv Publisher, Rubiv Streams, Rubiv Canvas, and Rubiv Boards.
We are launching Rubiv CanvasWe worked for a couple of months now on different products inside Rubiv, and today, we're launching Rubiv Canvas, which is a graphic design editor that helps create images for social media, print, and other web-based graphics. It comes with an advanced editor with many functionalities and a stunning design
Hi! I'm Ari, founder of Rubiv. We worked for a couple of months now on different products inside Rubiv, and today, we're launching Rubiv Canvas, which is a graphic design editor that helps create images for social media, print, and other web-based graphics that works best with online stores. It comes with an advanced editor with many functionalities and a stunning design that makes it comparatively easy for anyone to use it. If you want to test Rubiv for yourself go to https://app.rubiv.io and create a new account and test it out and see if it works for you. Do you know what is best about it, it's free. Right now we're in beta and we want to get as many people as we can to try it out. Would love to hear what do you think, can this help you save more time?
