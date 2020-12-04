Canvas by Rubiv

discussion
Ari Jashari
Maker
Hi! I'm Ari, founder of Rubiv. We worked for a couple of months now on different products inside Rubiv, and today, we're launching Rubiv Canvas, which is a graphic design editor that helps create images for social media, print, and other web-based graphics that works best with online stores. It comes with an advanced editor with many functionalities and a stunning design that makes it comparatively easy for anyone to use it. If you want to test Rubiv for yourself go to https://app.rubiv.io and create a new account and test it out and see if it works for you. Do you know what is best about it, it's free. Right now we're in beta and we want to get as many people as we can to try it out. Would love to hear what do you think, can this help you save more time?
