Canvas by Magic Studio
Canvas by Magic Studio

Create amazing product photos in minutes, not days

Free Options
Canvas helps you create amazing product photos for your store, listings, social media and ads. Use AI to generate backdrops, add things, erase things; all in minutes instead of days of expensive photoshoots.
Launched in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, E-Commerce
Canvas by Magic Studio
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We are looking to work with merchants who would like to overhaul their product photos and make their business stand out. If you are a merchant, my co-founders and I will personally work with you to help you get going. Reach out to us today."

