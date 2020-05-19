Log In
Canvas

The easiest landing page builder on planet earth

Create amazing looking landing pages, popups and forms in minutes using our new drag-and-drop editor. Features include: one click mobile optimization, easy object grouping, built in A/B testing, real time analytics, and more.
Take Canvas for a spin today!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
50 Reviews5.0/5
Kevin Ho
Kevin Ho
Maker
Hey Hunters! 👋 I'm Kevin, VP of Marketing at Wishpond. We're stoked to be bringing you Canvas, our brand new drag-and-drop campaign builder that you can use to build landing pages, popups, forms, hello bars, and more. We literally did HUNDREDS of hours of user testing and based on over 3 years of product feedback came up with (in my humble opinion) is the best landing page builder ever created. Canvas is a true what you see is what you get editor. Meaning that you can drag components anywhere on the page. We've also built in tons of sweet features like: Easy object grouping: simply select a group of objects to easily move them around as one. One click mobile optimization: all campaigns are optimized for mobile using a built in mobile optimization feature. Built in A/B testing: set up A/B tests in two clicks to quickly monitor for increased conversions. Multiple publishing options: publish campaigns on a Wishpond subdomain, embedded on your website, on a custom CNAME, or directly on your Facebook page. Blazing fast load speeds: never worry about page speed again with built in speed optimizations to ensure your campaigns load super fast, every time. Feel free to take canvas for a test drive at www.wishpond.com/cavas where you can test out the builder for free (no credit card required). Cheers, Kevin
Jatin Chaudhari
Jatin Chaudhari
Cant wait to try this for my future campaigns.
Kevin Ho
Kevin Ho
Maker
@jatin_chaudhari Glad to hear Jatin! Looking forward to hearing what you think once you try it out 😀
