Hey Hunters! 👋 I'm Kevin, VP of Marketing at Wishpond. We're stoked to be bringing you Canvas, our brand new drag-and-drop campaign builder that you can use to build landing pages, popups, forms, hello bars, and more. We literally did HUNDREDS of hours of user testing and based on over 3 years of product feedback came up with (in my humble opinion) is the best landing page builder ever created. Canvas is a true what you see is what you get editor. Meaning that you can drag components anywhere on the page. We've also built in tons of sweet features like: Easy object grouping: simply select a group of objects to easily move them around as one. One click mobile optimization: all campaigns are optimized for mobile using a built in mobile optimization feature. Built in A/B testing: set up A/B tests in two clicks to quickly monitor for increased conversions. Multiple publishing options: publish campaigns on a Wishpond subdomain, embedded on your website, on a custom CNAME, or directly on your Facebook page. Blazing fast load speeds: never worry about page speed again with built in speed optimizations to ensure your campaigns load super fast, every time. Feel free to take canvas for a test drive at www.wishpond.com/cavas where you can test out the builder for free (no credit card required). Cheers, Kevin
Cant wait to try this for my future campaigns.
@jatin_chaudhari Glad to hear Jatin! Looking forward to hearing what you think once you try it out 😀
