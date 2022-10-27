Products
Canva Automation - Auto Canva Maker
Ranked #10 for today
Canva Automation - Auto Canva Maker
Automate Canva designs with variables to generate designs.
Automate your Canva designs with variables, generate multiple variants in batches, download them automatically at canva.com.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
Productivity
+1 by
Canva Automation - Auto Canva Maker
About this launch
Canva Automation - Auto Canva Maker
Automate Canva designs with variables to generate designs.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Canva Automation - Auto Canva Maker by
Canva Automation - Auto Canva Maker
was hunted by
Mark
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
Productivity
. Featured on October 28th, 2022.
Canva Automation - Auto Canva Maker
is not rated yet. This is Canva Automation - Auto Canva Maker's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#166
