Cantanding Online Karaoke
The simplest and most complete online karaoke 🎤🎤🎤
discussion
Daniel Peris
Maker
Creating digital stuff.
Hey hunters! Some years ago (2010) we launched Cantanding, the first online karaoke based on YouTube. Now, we have re-launched it as a simple side project. Cantanding karaoke allows users to search any song / artist or artist + song and start singing in less than 3 seconds and in just 1 click. Don't you believe it? I invite you to try it :) This free app has been developed entirely using NextJS on serverless infrastructure, and works awesome on desktop and mobile devices. Have you tested it? What do you think? As usual, feedback is welcome! IMPORTANT: Shabello is the designer of the animated GIF you can see above: https://dribbble.com/shots/30083... so credits are for him / her. PS: I have not tested this app during video calls on Zoom, Google Meet, etc., but maybe it works to do online karaoke with friends (screen sharing)...
