Canopy

Sell more software with on-demand, flat-fee copywriting.

Canopy is your on-demand conversion copywriting team. We optimize your ads, landing pages, and emails (and write new ones) to give your competitors something to worry about. Unlimited requests, delivered one at a time, for a flat fee.
Launched in Writing, Marketing, SaaS
Canopy
About this launch
Canopy: Sell more software with on-demand, flat-fee copywriting.
Canopy by
Canopy
was hunted by
Pavlo Cherniakov
in Writing, Marketing, SaaS. Made by
Pavlo Cherniakov
. Featured on April 6th, 2023.
Canopy
is not rated yet. This is Canopy's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-