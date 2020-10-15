discussion
Pratham Agrawal
Pratham Agrawal
Hi there! 👋🏽 It brings me immense joy to share our first ever product endeavor. Historically, coming from the digital agency + product business, we’ve had to build out the same APIs, CMSs and integrations repeatedly. Over time we started noticing the inefficiencies. The development time was unnecessarily long and the applications complex and unmanageable 🤯. We built Canonic to take away some of these intricacies in a way that the users could solely focus on their business logic. Canonic is a low-code platform that enables anyone to build APIs in a few minutes without writing any code 🚀. Once you define your tables using the platform's one of a kind content modeling system, a production-ready backend with everything you need is deployed. A few things that come out of the box, crafted around the content you define: ⚛️ CRUD GraphQL + REST APIs 🖊 Content Management System ⏯ Interactive API playground 📑 Documentation for all the APIs with examples 🙋♂️ Identity sign-in support But that’s not it! Through webhooks and workflows, you can add custom API endpoints (we have an in-built code editor), integrate with other services (send emails/messages, trigger deploys/cloud functions), and much more. We’ve built Canonic with the vision that it should scale with your business, and we’re just getting started! We are excited to see what you build with Canonic ⚛️. Canonic is now in public beta and free to use. Thank you so much for your support, looking forward to all the feedback ⚡️ - Pratham, and Team Canonic P.S. Please don’t hesitate to leave a comment or reach out to us directly!
Simranjot
Simranjot
Hey, Product Hunt 🙋♂️ I am Simranjot, one of the co-founders of Canonic. I can’t explain how happy I am to share Canonic with all of you here, especially because it’s the first product for all four of us. We’ve come a long way in just 6 months since we started building Canonic full time. With covid taking over the world, it’s been a challenging yet enriching experience. The team has hustled to the max with working remotely from different cities to bring Canonic to you guys. We hope you like it 🙂
Aditi Jain
Aditi Jain
A team is what makes or breaks the product and I am just super proud and happy to be part of the team @Canonic. As for now, sit back and enjoy the experience of our first ever product and don't forget to share your feedback and thoughts. This is just the beginning, we will strive to bring you the best 🙂 Hope you enjoy it. Do share what you #buildwithcanonic
Monica Dahiya
Monica Dahiya

Didn't know making content flow and maintaining it could be so easy. Thanks guys. Love the platform, the walkthrough was an absolute east and super helpful. All the best
Kartik Grewal
Kartik Grewal
Kartik Grewal

@monica_dahiya Hey Monica, thank you for your kind words. I'm really glad you liked it!
Atul Garg
Atul Garg
🎈
Excellent one
Kartik Grewal
Kartik Grewal
@atulgarg Thanks atul!
