Canon IVY REC
A clippable, go-anywhere camera
Introducing the Canon IVY REC: a waterproof*, shockproof**, wearable, go-anywhere camera. There’s no screen to crack - the clip doubles as a viewfinder. Wear it on your belt or bag, and take it anywhere.
an hour ago
Canon turns to crowdfunding for its latest IVY REC camera
Crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter have become a popular way for individuals and companies to raise enough money to bring projects to life, but it tends to be startups and smaller companies that rely on this route. So news that Canon is relying on crowdfunding website Indiegogo for a new concept camera will probably surprise many.
Canon is crowdfunding a tiny clippable camera that connects to your phone
Canon is turning to Indiegogo to crowdfund the Ivy Rec, a tiny outdoor camera built into a keychain carabiner. It's about the size of a USB flash drive, and it wirelessly connects via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to the companion CanonMini Cam App to show a live preview on your phone.
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
I don't know how often I would use this but cool concept
an hour ago
