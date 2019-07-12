Log InSign up
Canon IVY REC

A clippable, go-anywhere camera

Introducing the Canon IVY REC: a waterproof*, shockproof**, wearable, go-anywhere camera. There’s no screen to crack - the clip doubles as a viewfinder. Wear it on your belt or bag, and take it anywhere.
Canon turns to crowdfunding for its latest IVY REC cameraCrowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter have become a popular way for individuals and companies to raise enough money to bring projects to life, but it tends to be startups and smaller companies that rely on this route. So news that Canon is relying on crowdfunding website Indiegogo for a new concept camera will probably surprise many.
Canon is crowdfunding a tiny clippable camera that connects to your phoneCanon is turning to Indiegogo to crowdfund the Ivy Rec, a tiny outdoor camera built into a keychain carabiner. It's about the size of a USB flash drive, and it wirelessly connects via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to the companion CanonMini Cam App to show a live preview on your phone.
