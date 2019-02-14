Log InSign up
Canon EOS RP

Canon's newest full frame, mirrorless camera 📸

Full Frame For The Masses! Canon Introduces Its Second Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera — The EOS RP. The Canon EOS RP will be released in March 2019 for $1299

Canon announces EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera at aggressive $1,299 priceCanon has officially announced the EOS RP, its second full-frame mirrorless camera that joins the EOS R launched last year. This time, Canon is getting extremely aggressive on price: the EOS RP costs only $1,299 for the camera body alone or $2,399 for a kit with the 24-105mm RF-mount lens.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
The higher levels of adoption for full frame mirrorless is leading to a cheaper and cheaper price point. Canon is getting super close to having an entry level full frame mirrorless camera at this point!
