Canon EOS RP

Canon announces EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera at aggressive $1,299 price

Canon has officially announced the EOS RP, its second full-frame mirrorless camera that joins the EOS R launched last year. This time, Canon is getting extremely aggressive on price: the EOS RP costs only $1,299 for the camera body alone or $2,399 for a kit with the 24-105mm RF-mount lens.