Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Canon EOS 90d

Canon EOS 90d

A new full fledged DSLR for enthusiasts

more info
A full-featured DSLR that takes you closer, lets you shoot faster and capture superb 32.5 megapixel images
Canon announces 32-megapixel 90D DSLR and mirrorless M6 Mark IICanon has announced two new enthusiast-grade cameras that are similar in capability but very different in form. Whether you'd get along better with the EOS 90D or the EOS M6 Mark II will entirely depend on your feelings about the never-ending DSLR-versus-mirrorless debate.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Not sure exactly where this fits into Canons range of cameras especially when it is $1,899 and being marketed at enthusiasts.
UpvoteShare