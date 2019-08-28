Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
Canon EOS 90d
Canon EOS 90d
A new full fledged DSLR for enthusiasts
Photography
more info
UPVOTE
2
A full-featured DSLR that takes you closer, lets you shoot faster and capture superb 32.5 megapixel images
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
7 minutes ago
Canon announces 32-megapixel 90D DSLR and mirrorless M6 Mark II
Canon has announced two new enthusiast-grade cameras that are similar in capability but very different in form. Whether you'd get along better with the EOS 90D or the EOS M6 Mark II will entirely depend on your feelings about the never-ending DSLR-versus-mirrorless debate.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Not sure exactly where this fits into Canons range of cameras especially when it is $1,899 and being marketed at enthusiasts.
Upvote
Share
7m
Send