Canon EOS-1D X Mark III
Canon EOS-1D X Mark III
Fast, precise and powerful without compromising quality
Photography
Canon’s EOS-1D X Mark III raises the bar on speed and performance, capturing up to 16 fps through the viewfinder and up to 20 frames per second during still-image, Live View shooting.
Featured
an hour ago
Canon's flagship 1DX Mark III is a supercharged sports and video camera
It all starts with Canon's all-new 20.1-megapixel sensor that's designed for speed and reduced noise, along with a highly boosted Digic X processor. The sensor has a new lowpass filter that not only reduces moire but gives an "improved sense of resolution," according to Canon.
Canon announces the EOS-1D X Mark III because the DSLR still isn't dead
Canon has refreshed its top-of-the-line professional sports camera at CES 2020, the EOS-1D X Mark III. The Mark III may look and feel similar to the Mark II, but it has faster performance, better autofocus, and more video capabilities. It will be available in February for $6,499.
Discussion
