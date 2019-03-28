Log InSign up
Canon CLIQ

Canon's new instant-print camera system 📸

Chic and totally portable, these pocketable models give you immediate results – perfect for capturing that special moment and creating instantly sharable snaps
Around the web
Canon takes on Fuji with new instant-print CLIQ camerasInstant print cameras have been popular for a long, long time, but they're seeing a renaissance now - led by Fujifilm, whose Instax mini-films and cameras lead the pack. But Canon wants in, and has debuted a pair of new cameras to challenge Fuji's dominance - but their reliance on digital printing ...
TechCrunch
Canon is cashing in on the instant-print trend with its new CLIQ camerasCanon is joining in on a trend you might have seen: instant-print cameras. Everyone is getting in on them to take on Fujifilm, and Canon is no exception. However, Canon's new CLIQ cameras aren't going to replace your smartphone cameras anytime soon.
The Verge
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Canon has decided to enter the insta-photo race against the widely popular fuji instax. This is a pretty nice looking camera, coupled with the new printer this might be a real competitor.
