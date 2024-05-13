Launches
Canny Autopilot

Put feedback management on Autopilot

Managing feedback can be time-consuming, especially at scale. Autopilot solves that challenge. It can detect feedback in chats, deduplicate it, reply to users, and summarize long threads. Autopilot handles the manual work while you focus on building product.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Figma
16,105 upvotes
Figma helped us collaboratively design Autopilot's UI. It helps us share design options, add feedback, and discuss changes.
ClickUp
ClickUp
4,960 upvotes
We use ClickUp to manage projects like Autopilot. It makes it easy to see tasks, deadlines, and progress. Plus, it connects with Canny which helps keep our users updated as we work on requests.
Missive
Missive
1,135 upvotes
Key to keeping our team in the loop as we built Autopilot. Missive helps us avoid getting lost in endless email threads. It lets us tag the right people and discuss emails in a central location.
About this launch
