Canny Autopilot

Figma 16,105 upvotes

Figma helped us collaboratively design Autopilot's UI. It helps us share design options, add feedback, and discuss changes.

ClickUp 4,960 upvotes

We use ClickUp to manage projects like Autopilot. It makes it easy to see tasks, deadlines, and progress. Plus, it connects with Canny which helps keep our users updated as we work on requests.

Missive 1,135 upvotes

Key to keeping our team in the loop as we built Autopilot. Missive helps us avoid getting lost in endless email threads. It lets us tag the right people and discuss emails in a central location.