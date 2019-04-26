CannaBuzz is a social network for the cannabis community. Other social networks and platforms have been removing content and banning accounts, despite legalization.
CannaBuzz is a safe home for the global Cannabis community.
Sam Houston
Hi all! This week I launched a project I've been working on for the last several months. Meet CannaBuzz, a cannabis social network for iOS and Android. Our app supports 2 min videos, photos, text, and live video streaming. We also have Groups, which support real-time chat and are a great way to find fellow cannabis lovers that share your interests. I started this project with a friend that I made on Instagram, we came together over our shared love for cannabis and our shared frustration in seeing platforms continue to ban and remove Cannabis content. In particular, we're going after Instagram and offering what we believe could be a home for the "Weedstagram" community :) For some backstory, here's a Leafly article (that quotes me!) from last year, when YouTube and Instagram started deleting accounts in mass - https://www.leafly.com/news/indu... CannaBuzz is a passion project for me, I'm hoping to bring my community management background and experience into this industry in a way that can give back to the cannabis community. Cheers, Sam
