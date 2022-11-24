Products
This is the latest launch from Candlestick
See Candlestick’s previous launch →
Candlestick
Candlestick
Crypto opportunity radar, trading signals & predictions
Find Opportunities 1. 8 token leaderboards (eg, Top Net Buy Tokens, Top Liquidity Add Tokens, etc) 2. Gem Hunt through live Smart Money Trades & Degen Explorer. Chasing Alpha With Smart Money.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Cryptocurrency
,
Blockchain
by
Candlestick
About this launch
Candlestick
Crypto Trading Signals & Predictions for Alpha Traders.
2
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
Candlestick by
Candlestick
was hunted by
Adam
in
Crypto
,
Cryptocurrency
,
Blockchain
. Made by
Adam
. Featured on November 25th, 2022.
Candlestick
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on April 26th, 2022.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#182
Report