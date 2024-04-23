Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Candle
Candle
Chat with your money
Visit
Upvote 9
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Meet our GPT, which links to your financial apps, such as Cash App and Robinhood, and can intelligently answer questions and perform actions, all within ChatGPT.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Personal Finance
by
Candle
deco.cx 2.0
Ad
Build web apps 10x faster with Deno, JSX, TS & Tailwind
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
OpenAI
865 upvotes
We built and launched our GPT on OpenAI's GPT Store, and we appreciate their engineering and design teams for making a great mobile and web app.
About this launch
Candle
Chat with your money
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Candle by
Candle
was hunted by
Gary Tokman
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Gary Tokman
and
Liam Butler-Lawrence
. Featured on April 24th, 2024.
Candle
is not rated yet. This is Candle's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report