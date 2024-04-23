Launches
Meet our GPT, which links to your financial apps, such as Cash App and Robinhood, and can intelligently answer questions and perform actions, all within ChatGPT.
Artificial Intelligence
Personal Finance
We built and launched our GPT on OpenAI's GPT Store, and we appreciate their engineering and design teams for making a great mobile and web app.
About this launch
Candle by
Candle
was hunted by
Gary Tokman
in Artificial Intelligence, Personal Finance. Made by
Gary Tokman
and
Liam Butler-Lawrence
. Featured on April 24th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Candle's first launch.
