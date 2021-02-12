discussion
Mikko Järvenpää
The rise of disinformation and the erosion of trust in news outlets is a major narrative of our age. As consumers of information, we are left to our own devices when it comes to figuring out what to trust and how to evaluate the quality and credibility of the information we encounter. Candle is creating a set of tools to make more sense of information. Our search engine is built on Bing and augmented with neutrality and trustworthiness indicators from various third-party sources, combined with our proprietary assessments. For the beta, initially our evaluations will be based on curated third-party sources including (but not limited to) Media Bias Fact Check, Snopes, Politifact, and Poynter. During the beta, the target that we evaluate is a source: a media site, a channel, or a domain. This is the release of Candle's open beta during which we are gathering feedback and listening to user expectations and experiences. That said – we'd love to hear your thoughts!
Wow, that's a much needed product. I wish to learn more how Candle moderates search results with examples or an explainer video.
Tried with a few standard searches "flat earth" & "vaccination". Really liked the meters for Trustworthiness and Neutrality and label of "potenial misinformation". Only wish to see more info/reasoning behind the score on meters and labels, maybe when I hover over them.