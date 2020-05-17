Candider is a new internet platform where user can ask about anything anytime and get information obtained from another human being.
Candider assured you to provide verified and reliable information or answer about anything by covering the whole internet, conducting real-time research and expert’s opinion.
Discussion
Praveen Agrawal
Maker
Just try it once, it provide you verified information or answer about any within 24 hours guaranteed.
