Canary Mail

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Sohel Sanghani
Maker
CEO @CanaryMailApp
Hey everyone 👋 If the uproar around WhatsApp’s new privacy policy has one bright spot, its that there’s superb privacy-friendly alternatives for chat, such as Signal. The idea behind Canary is simple - to be Signal for email, ie, a privacy-friendly alternative to your favorite email app, that offers a simple design and powerful feature-set. Let’s dig a little deeper. First, what exactly do we mean by privacy-friendly? 🔐 Easy-to-use end-to-end encryption (PGP / OpenPGP / GPG compatible) 📱 Local database encryption 👉 Biometric app lock 🔔 Option to choose between instant server-based Push or secure on-device Fetch notifications 📂 Built using open source libraries wherever possible, including for encryption (Bouncy Castle) and email sync (JavaMail + MailCore2) ☁️ Minimal server footprint for opt-in features 🚫 No ads and no data-mining That’s a top-tier security suite. But don’t worry, this is not some spartan app that’s clunky to use. With Canary you’ll get: ✅ Read receipts ⏰ Snooze 👎 Newsletter management & one-click unsubscribe 💌 Gmail categories 👩❤️👨 Contact profiles 📆 In-app calendar (coming soon) 📄 Reusable mail templates 🧹 Inbox cleaner (just scroll to delete junk) 📲 Familiar, native, intuitive design so there’s no learning curve And much more. All underpinned by top-notch engineering: 💯 Canary is 100% native - no slow, buggy, cross-platform web tech 👌 Optimized for low-bandwidth and minimal on-device storage use 🚀 Snappy in-app experience - email loading, sending, search, etc Canary for macOS & iOS is regularly featured by Apple on the App Store and is available for a simple, one-time fee. No subscription. Canary for Android is now in public beta and is FREE to use for PH users - just hit GET IT! We’re here in case you have questions and would love to know what you think about Canary 🙌 Useful links: Review privacy policy: https://canarymail.io/privacy.html Share feedback, bug reports, and ideas for improvement: https://join.slack.com/t/canarym... Signup for our upcoming Enterprise beta: https://canarymail.io/enterprise... Say Hi 👋 on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CanaryMailApp Download Canary for macOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ca... Download Canary for iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ca... Download Canary for Android (beta): https://play.google.com/store/ap...
Share
Love canary Mail. The privacy focus,the native apps, open source ethos,the gorgeous design. Only thing missing to get rid of the bad guys (Google's Gmail on this case) is JMAP support. I appreciate that JMAP is still a young standard, but decent push notifications, fast indexing etc really is a huge selling point. JMAP is the alternative to Gmail's proprietary APIs and is love to see support in canary. In the meantime I ended up settling for canary on my Mac and the Fastmail clients on ios and Android. Best both worlds.
@jonashaefele Thanks for the feedback, Jonas! JMAP holds a lot of promise and we're following its progress with keen interest. Is there anything specific you wish Canary for Android / iOS had, other than JMAP support?
After testing lots of email apps, this is without doubt my favourite. Easy to use and lots of great features.
@baard_overgaard_hansen Thanks Baard 🙌 Just curious - which feature(s) do you find most useful? Any ideas for improvement?
@sohelsanghani I love that it's perfectly synced between my Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. I also love the read receipts. I can always tell when someone reads my mails. But most important for me was that Canary lets me disable "Organize by Thread". I'm a little bit old-fasioned that way :) Other mail apps don't let me do that. I also love that you are constantly updating your app for it to become better and better.