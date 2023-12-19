Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Canary Checker
Canary Checker
Kubernetes native health check platform
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Canary Checker, an open source, kubernetes native health check platform that provides a unified view of health across the entire stack with 35+ different check types, scripting and prometheus support all built-in.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
Canary Checker
About this launch
Canary Checker
Kubernetes Native Health Check Platform
0
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
Canary Checker by
Canary Checker
was hunted by
Moshe Immerman
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Moshe Immerman
. Featured on December 20th, 2023.
Canary Checker
is not rated yet. This is Canary Checker's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report