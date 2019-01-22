More important than finding out how clients found your website or app, you should identify all the ways clients found out about it — and don’t rely on Google Analytics. Instead: 1. ❓Ask your client “how did you learn about us?” 2. 📝Normalize the answers. 3. 📐Extrapolate. 4. 📈Analyze and Report. 5. 🔄Repeat. We call it the ‘Canales’ framework.