More important than finding out how clients found your website or app, you should identify all the ways clients found out about it — and don’t rely on Google Analytics. Instead: 1. ❓Ask your client “how did you learn about us?” 2. 📝Normalize the answers. 3. 📐Extrapolate. 4. 📈Analyze and Report. 5. 🔄Repeat. We call it the ‘Canales’ framework.
Alexander TorrenegraMakerPro@torrenegra · CEO of Torre
Founding several companies has provided me with the opportunity of tackling this challenge with a number of different approaches. After years of trial and error, we’ve settled on a simple solution: we ask all our valuable users how they learned about us. To ensure this approach works well, we built a small framework around it. We call it Canales — and we’re making it public today so you can use it as well if you like. We'd love to learn what you think of it. If you use, please drop us a note, too.
