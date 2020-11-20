discussion
Hannes Breese
Maker
Hey guys! Thanks for your interest in CAMPR! Two more things I’d like to add: 1. If you are interested in our code, you can find our GitHub repository here: https://github.com/CamprGmbH 2. A brief overview of some key modules: The tool is made of 16 different modules that can be activated/deactivated depending on your needs. Core modules are: - Project Contract: where the project framework is specified - Organization: where the project team can be organized in departures & teams and communication can be managed - Phases & Milestones: scheduling module - Task Management: break down the project work into work packages and assign task roles according to RASCI - Reporting: create a comprehensive report with all current project information with just one click. The report can also be exported and send to defined project participants. Detailed descriptions of all modules can be found here: https://campr.biz/features I will check PH regularly to answer any questions you might have! Cheers, Hannes
