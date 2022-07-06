Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Campground
Ranked #16 for today
Campground
Sell your content as NFTS
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Build, share and sell online stories as 'content-backed NFTs'. Set your price. Keep 95%. No crypto, no problem.
Launched in
Web3
,
NFT
by
Campground
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Campground
Creators new home in #Web3 🏡 Sell your content as #NFTs
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Campground by
Campground
was hunted by
Alix Gallardo
in
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Alix Gallardo
,
Kody Amburgey
,
Ben Ornstein
,
Ari Riggs
,
Gabriela Bazán
,
Jorge Trujillo
,
Eli José Carrasquero
and
Eduardo Yantas
. Featured on July 8th, 2022.
Campground
is not rated yet. This is Campground's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#112
Report