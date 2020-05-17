Discussion
Austin Dudzik
Maker
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I'm Austin Dudzik, an 18-year-old indie maker. I've always struggled to find a good website feedback tool that let me collect user feedback efficiently and without a hassle. Instead of searching for such a product that doesn't exist, I decided to build it myself. 🔧 🔥 Introducing Campfire, an easy and simple platform for collecting feedback. I wanted a platform that would give me a good range of customization and a simple, no-fuss view at responses I've received. I brought those concepts together with this project. Campfire is extremely versatile and works well with any website, on any device. In just a few seconds, you can start collecting feedback from either the JS widget or a standalone page. 📄 You're also able to export responses to an CSV file, which I myself find helpful. I know data collection has been controversial at times, which is why I built Privacy Mode into the product. By enabling one switch, data collection is turned off and all feedback collected remains completely anonymous. 🚫 Paying for a good tool can get expensive, which is why I've decided to sell Campfire as a host-it-yourself product over on CodeCanyon. This eliminates the cost that you'd be spending on a monthly plan, and you'll have access to updates for life. ✨ You can learn more about Campfire and check out the live demo I have set up below. https://hexagonal.agency/campfire/ I'd love to hear your feedback and suggestions, so please leave them in the comments! Thank you for your support. 🙏
