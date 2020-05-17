  1. Home
Campfire

The easiest way to collect feedback from users

Campfire gives you the tools and functionality to successfully collect and retain user feedback. Easily integrates onto any website. Works on any device. 🔥 Exclusively on CodeCanyon
Austin Dudzik
Austin Dudzik
Maker
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I'm Austin Dudzik, an 18-year-old indie maker. I've always struggled to find a good website feedback tool that let me collect user feedback efficiently and without a hassle. Instead of searching for such a product that doesn't exist, I decided to build it myself. 🔧 🔥 Introducing Campfire, an easy and simple platform for collecting feedback. I wanted a platform that would give me a good range of customization and a simple, no-fuss view at responses I've received. I brought those concepts together with this project. Campfire is extremely versatile and works well with any website, on any device. In just a few seconds, you can start collecting feedback from either the JS widget or a standalone page. 📄 You're also able to export responses to an CSV file, which I myself find helpful. I know data collection has been controversial at times, which is why I built Privacy Mode into the product. By enabling one switch, data collection is turned off and all feedback collected remains completely anonymous. 🚫 Paying for a good tool can get expensive, which is why I've decided to sell Campfire as a host-it-yourself product over on CodeCanyon. This eliminates the cost that you'd be spending on a monthly plan, and you'll have access to updates for life. ✨ You can learn more about Campfire and check out the live demo I have set up below. https://hexagonal.agency/campfire/ I'd love to hear your feedback and suggestions, so please leave them in the comments! Thank you for your support. 🙏
