Cameralyze
Ranked #5 for today
Cameralyze
Build your computer vision application with no-code
Cameralyze is a no-code AI application building platform. You can build your AI application to automate your visual data like images, videos, or CCTV footage.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
No-Code
by
Cameralyze - No-Code AI Studio
About this launch
Cameralyze - No-Code AI Studio
Build your Computer Vision application with no-code!
9
reviews
79
followers
Follow for updates
Cameralyze by
Cameralyze - No-Code AI Studio
was hunted by
Ufuk Dag
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
No-Code
. Made by
Ufuk Dag
,
Yasemin Us
,
Aksel Kastoryano
and
Yavuz Yildirim
. Featured on September 16th, 2022.
Cameralyze - No-Code AI Studio
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. This is Cameralyze - No-Code AI Studio's first launch.
Upvotes
77
Comments
23
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#86
