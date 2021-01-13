Camera M 4.0

discussion
Sam R
MakerCamera M
Hello Guys 👋, We have another exciting update for you: Camera M version 4. • Apple ProRAW This update is focused mainly on Apple ProRAW, which brings the power of iOS computational photography to RAW. It provides benefits of multi-frame image processing and computational photography, like Deep Fusion and Smart HDR, and combines them with the depth and flexibility of a RAW format. What makes capturing Apple ProRAW so great with Camera M? Shoot with fluid gesture-based full manual controls, including focus, exposure, and white balance. Shoot up to 1 second long exposures or manually set ISO to the lowest setting. Have access to the full arsenal of professional tools: movable magnifier loupe, focus peaking, live RGB histograms, highlight and shadow alerts, grey card white balance, and much more. ProRAW uses Max Image Processing to apply Deep Fusion and Smart HDR, and other computational photography features, ensuring you are getting the absolute best image quality. We made sure that Sensor-shift stabilization for Wide Camera on iPhone 12 Pro Max and lens stabilization in all other instances are fully utilized to give you the sharpest image possible. Hand-held one-second long exposures are now within reach. ProRAW is available with the ultra-wide camera! • iOS 14 Widgets We took this opportunity to design beautiful yet useful widgets for photography that enhance the experience of Camera M. Golden Hour – Sun event times and sun position Exif – Summarized EXIF metadata for the last image Cameras – Hardware specifications for available cameras • Full iOS 14 Optimization Camera M is now fully optimized for iOS 14 and still is developed with native iOS API's and frameworks. For more information visit our website: https://www.camera-m.com Visit our blog: https://www.camera-m.com/blog We are completely dedicated to bringing you new features with each update. We would still like to hear from you about your thoughts and feedback 🙏 Best Sam R.
