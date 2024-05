Supabase 8,900 upvotes

Fast development without the headache of deployment! It has been a time saver instead of handling my own Postgress installation.

ChatGPT by OpenAI 7,291 upvotes

Automatic subtitles and video analysis were easily integrated into Camera and Me, the Manatee. And I couldn't live without OpenAI being a text copy assistant.

Midjourney v6 559 upvotes

With Midjourney I can blame myself for being a bad graphics designer.