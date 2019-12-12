Log In
Cameos by Snapchat

Become the star of your own short looping video

Cameos make you the star of your own short, looping videos that you can send to friends in Chat. Whether you’re feeling excited, exhausted, or just want to say hi, you can find the perfect Cameo for the moment.
Snapchat Cameos Puts Your Face Onto GIFsSnapchat has recently announced Cameos, an upcoming feature that allows users to overlay their selfies onto a selection of 150 short looping video clips with sound. Videos include actors doing activities like sleeping, eating and dancing, and the social media company plans to drop a new one each week.
A new Snapchat feature is launching this month that lets you edit your face into videos to create zany deepfake-style clipsSnapchat is planning to launch a new feature next week that allows users to edit their face into shareable videos, TechCrunch first reported. The feature is called Snapchat Cameos and is intended as a Bitmoji alternative that's easily shareable in other apps.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Cool stuff! Tried this out and it works really well and a lot of the templates are quite funny
