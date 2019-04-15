Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Camelot

Camelot

Earn money from bounties set by your viewers

get it
#5 Product of the DayToday
Camelot lets streamers and video creators earn money from bounties set by their viewers. For example: "$100 to win the next game without armor", "$150 to add a heart rate monitor to the stream", "$55 to make a tutorial video on X".
Around the web
Camelot, A Harvard E-Sports Startup, Brings Streamers And Their Viewers Closer TogetherStreaming video games have been a significant social and cultural trend over the past few years. Streamers work hard to cultivate their audience and keep them engaged, but the options for interactions with their viewers are somewhat limited.
ForbesFrederick Daso
Camelot lets Twitch and YouTube audiences pay for what they want to seeAs the streaming world continues to grow, startups are looking to take advantage of the opportunity and grab a slice of the pie, and indeed create new revenue models around it entirely. Camelot, a YC-backed startup, is one of them. Camelot allows viewers to place bounties on their favorite streamer...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Kat Manalac
Kat Manalac
Makers
Jesse Zhang
Jesse Zhang
Melissa Yu
Melissa Yu
Matthew Huang
Matthew Huang
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Matthew Huang
Matthew HuangMaker@greendog77 · Harvard 2018, Co-Founder @ Camelot.ai
Hi Makers! We’re a small team of engineers who have spent way too much time on YouTube and Twitch. Camelot is the modern way for content creators to monetize, by giving viewers a voice in their content. Our platform allows the audience to propose bounties like “$22 to play a game of Apex next” or "$50 to do a cover of Dawn til Dusk", where multiple people can pile on -- the possibilities are endless. It's a much more genuine, fun way for viewers to support their favorite channels, beyond simple donation links. If the creator completes the bounty, they get to cash out. Otherwise, if they decline, their viewers can reclaim their money! We’re super excited about the growing connection between content creators and viewers. Creators need to make money to sustain what they do, and many viewers are happy to contribute. However, just donating or having some superficial “perks” rarely capture the full potential of the audience (even for the channels we love). Instead, viewers care most about the content itself and need to be empowered to drive the stuff they want to see. We’ve seen some magical results from the streamers and video creators currently on Camelot. If you’re curious, here’s a fun example: https://camelot.ai/wumbotize. Wumbo is one of the best Tetris players in the world and received a lot more engagement and support after using Camelot. The product is built with a focus on simplicity and minimalistic design. If you have creators you think would be great for Camelot, feel free to refer them on the site or hop into our server and say hi anytime: https://discord.gg/8dD5TV9. Thank you all! We’ll try to answer any Qs that appear here.
Upvote ·
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
@greendog77 The original camelot pivoted into this? Interesting, how did you get to making Camelot 2.0 into this idea?
Upvote ·
Matthew Huang
Matthew HuangMaker@greendog77 · Harvard 2018, Co-Founder @ Camelot.ai
@aaronoleary Hey Aaron! Even we were building out our initial app, we knew the Esports space was rife with promising ideas. After some quick feedback on an MVP, it turned out that this product we have today was even more exciting and promising than the rest. We knew we had to go for it!
Upvote ·