Camelot lets streamers and video creators earn money from bounties set by their viewers. For example: "$100 to win the next game without armor", "$150 to add a heart rate monitor to the stream", "$55 to make a tutorial video on X".
Matthew HuangMaker@greendog77 · Harvard 2018, Co-Founder @ Camelot.ai
Hi Makers! We’re a small team of engineers who have spent way too much time on YouTube and Twitch. Camelot is the modern way for content creators to monetize, by giving viewers a voice in their content. Our platform allows the audience to propose bounties like “$22 to play a game of Apex next” or "$50 to do a cover of Dawn til Dusk", where multiple people can pile on -- the possibilities are endless. It's a much more genuine, fun way for viewers to support their favorite channels, beyond simple donation links. If the creator completes the bounty, they get to cash out. Otherwise, if they decline, their viewers can reclaim their money! We’re super excited about the growing connection between content creators and viewers. Creators need to make money to sustain what they do, and many viewers are happy to contribute. However, just donating or having some superficial “perks” rarely capture the full potential of the audience (even for the channels we love). Instead, viewers care most about the content itself and need to be empowered to drive the stuff they want to see. We’ve seen some magical results from the streamers and video creators currently on Camelot. If you’re curious, here’s a fun example: https://camelot.ai/wumbotize. Wumbo is one of the best Tetris players in the world and received a lot more engagement and support after using Camelot. The product is built with a focus on simplicity and minimalistic design. If you have creators you think would be great for Camelot, feel free to refer them on the site or hop into our server and say hi anytime: https://discord.gg/8dD5TV9. Thank you all! We’ll try to answer any Qs that appear here.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
@greendog77 The original camelot pivoted into this? Interesting, how did you get to making Camelot 2.0 into this idea?
Matthew HuangMaker@greendog77 · Harvard 2018, Co-Founder @ Camelot.ai
@aaronoleary Hey Aaron! Even we were building out our initial app, we knew the Esports space was rife with promising ideas. After some quick feedback on an MVP, it turned out that this product we have today was even more exciting and promising than the rest. We knew we had to go for it!
