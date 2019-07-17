Caltra
Jerry Yu
Hi everyone! 👋 I'm excited to share something I've been working on and iterating over for the past two months. Caltra is a tool to help people reach their personal goals. With Caltra, you can plan out your goals, do work on a kanban board, and reflect with in-app analytics. It's somewhere in between a todo list and a project management tool that's built just for your goals. One Caltra user says "I love using it because I feel like I'm actually making headway towards my future goals no matter how big they are." I built Caltra because I wanted to reach my own personal goals. There are tons of productivity apps out there, but none that focus on personal goals. I took feedback from dozens of processes people use and built what people liked into Caltra. People told me that accomplishing goals was one of the most satisfying things they did, and I hope I can help someone get there with Caltra. One of my personal goals is to have Caltra help one person accomplish something they’re proud of. And I'm using Caltra every day to reach that goal. If you're interested, I wrote a blog about why I built Caltra: https://medium.com/@j.yu/why-cal... Thanks for checking it out!
