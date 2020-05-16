Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
atymic
Maker
I built calndr.link after I had multiple clients request the exact same thing - a simple and easy way to generate calendar links, for adding to their website or in email newsletters. There's a few existing providers out there, but they're extremely pricey for what they do - take some basic data (title/date/etc) and reformat it into a url for a calendar provider (be it google or apple). Calndr is 100% free, and we don't log anything, nor require your details. Just use the GUI to build an event, or generate links directly though the API. We run on Google Cloud Serverless infrastructure, so the service is rock solid and fast. Check it out, have a play and feel free to hit me with any feedback you have :)
UpvoteShare