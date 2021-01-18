  1. Home
  2.  → Calmly Writer Desktop App

Calmly Writer Desktop App

The ultimate distraction-free desktop writing app

Productivity
User Experience
Tech
Calmly Writer is an editor designed to focus on what you want to tell, with a simple, unobtrusive and ease-to-use user interface.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Yusef Hassan Montero
Maker
Calmly Writer
Hi, I hope you like this new version of Calmly Writer!
Share